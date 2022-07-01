Carnatic & Western: Bengaluru-based violinist merges two parallels

Written by Ashiqa Jose M

Back in Bengaluru after winning an Honourable Mention at the Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) Foundation’s 70th annual BMI Student Composer Awards in America, Carnatic artiste Apoorva Krishna is understandably thrilled.

“I wanted to try and create a composition which had the same format as a Carnatic Thillana – a piece that is presented at the end of a Carnatic classical concert with mathematical ‘Jathi Prayogas’. So I wanted to fuse the two, create a song, and arrange it in a western harmony world,” says the violinist, speaking about her composition ‘Merging Parallels’, which brought her the honour on May 17.

The 26-year-old’s composition explores cross-genre musical collaborations, combining the roots of traditional Indian classical music with contemporary music and harmonies. “All these instruments, the Carnatic format of the song, along with the western concept, that was the whole idea of merging parallels because maybe it is not something that always meets together. Still, there is a way we can meet somewhere, the more we explore and dive deeper,” says Krishna.

Krishna’s ‘Merging Parallels’ will be included in the catalogue list of awardees’ compositions and be displayed in the New York Public Library along with its song notation and narrative for public viewing.

Apoorva Krishna says she has been playing Carnatic music on the violin since she was six years’ old. (Express photo) Apoorva Krishna says she has been playing Carnatic music on the violin since she was six years’ old. (Express photo)

Krishna says she has been playing Carnatic music on the violin since she was six years’ old. “My gurus Lalgudi Srimathi Brahmanandam and Anuradha Sridhar trained me in the Indian Carnatic, South Indian style of music on the violin. Later on, I went to Berklee College of Music…where I was exposed to all these styles and cultures from all over the world,” she says.

Elaborating on her stint at Berklee, Krishna says, “I went to pursue my Master’s and Post-Master’s Fellowship from Berklee and I was exposed to other cultures and music genres. It inspired me to take my roots and put them in different contexts, to expand my horizon, as well as share our rich traditional Indian classical music with the world.”

Intending to explore something new, Krishna came up with ‘Merging Parallels’, which comprises a Carnatic Thillana format over chord changes through the concept of ‘Adhara Shruti Bedha Ragamalika’, meaning simultaneous tonic and raga/scale shifts. It incorporates shifting ragas in Khanda Chapu Thala (5/4-time signature) with mathematical ‘Jathi Prayogas’ in Sanskrit lyrics in Saramathi Raga.

‘Merging Parallels’ was part of Krishna’s maiden fusion album ‘Intuition’, which she released last year. “It features eight original compositions merging Indian classical elements in different contexts, collaborating with various genres and influences like Flamenco, Western Classical, Latin Jazz, Bluegrass, Jazz Fusion, and Middle Eastern styles,” she says. “It was a very special album to put out, and ever since, I have been composing more, and hopefully, soon, we will release another one.”