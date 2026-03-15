Car rams into 16-wheeler truck in Karnataka, 3 newly appointed cops die

Three newly appointed police sub-inspectors in Karnataka died after the car they were travelling in rammed into a 16-wheeler truck on Sunday. Two more police personnel have sustained injuries in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Manjunath Darimani, 32, a reserve sub-inspector who was part of former prime minister H D Devegowda’s escort team, Amareesh, 25, and Sachin, 31, reserve sub-inspectors with City Armed Reserve (CAR) in Bengaluru. The injured are Eshwar L, 28, a police sub-inspector in Mysuru city, and Mahadeshwara Bommannavar, 26, a reserve sub-inspector with CAR.

The accident took place on the Bengaluru-Ballari highway in Chitradurga district when the police personnel were heading in a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car to attend a function in Ballari. The car collided with a truck moving ahead of it. The impact was so severe that the car was dragged for nearly 300 metres, officers said.