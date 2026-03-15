Car rams into 16-wheeler truck in Karnataka, 3 newly appointed cops die

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Three newly appointed police sub-inspectors in Karnataka died after the car they were travelling in rammed into a 16-wheeler truck on Sunday. Two more police personnel have sustained injuries in the accident.
The deceased have been identified as Manjunath Darimani, 32, a reserve sub-inspector who was part of former prime minister H D Devegowda’s escort team, Amareesh, 25, and Sachin, 31, reserve sub-inspectors with City Armed Reserve (CAR) in Bengaluru. The injured are Eshwar L, 28, a police sub-inspector in Mysuru city, and Mahadeshwara Bommannavar, 26, a reserve sub-inspector with CAR.
The accident took place on the Bengaluru-Ballari highway in Chitradurga district when the police personnel were heading in a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car to attend a function in Ballari. The car collided with a truck moving ahead of it. The impact was so severe that the car was dragged for nearly 300 metres, officers said.
A case has been registered, and an investigation into the accident is underway, the police said.
Home Minister G Parameshwara, who visited the spot later, said the police were trying to ascertain the reason behind the accident. “The department will provide the necessary compensation to the families of the deceased. All the deceased were recruited a year ago and had completed their training. All are very young, and it is tragic,” he added.
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