Car belonging to BJP MLA’s relative hits multiple vehicles on busy Bengaluru road, 2 die

Two motorists died after a car belonging to a relative of BJP MLA H Halappa Harathalu hit a number of vehicles on Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru Monday. The accident took place near the Karnataka state police chief’s office.

The deceased have been identified as Majeed Khan, 36, a resident of HBR Layout; and Ayyappa, 60, a resident of KG Halli. Four others have been injured in the serial accident. The police have arrested the driver of the car, M Mohan, 48.

Mohan was driving a Toyota Innova car carrying an MLA sticker issued by the government.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit three two-wheelers and two cars. Owing to the impact of the accident, Khan, who was riding a Honda Activa, and Ayyappa, who was pillion riding a Bajaj Pulsar bike, fell on the ground.

A total of six people including the two deceased were injured in the accident and they were shifted to St Martha’s Hospital.

The Halasur traffic police have registered a case and taken Mohan into their custody for further probe. The preliminary investigation revealed that Mohan was driving in a rash manner. The police said that Mohan was not under the influence of alcohol.

A police officer attached to Halasuru gate traffic police station said, “The vehicle is registered in the name of Ramu Suresh, a retired forest department employee. Suresh’s son is married to Halappa’s daughter, who is a student at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). Mohan was heading to pick up Halappa’s daughter.

According to police sources, the MLA sticker found on the vehicle was removed soon after the accident.

A Toyota Etios car, one Alto car, one Pulsar bike, and two Honda Activa scooters were damaged in the accident.