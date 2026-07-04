Capgemini daycare case: Whistleblower arrested over alleged evidence tampering

This is the second arrest in the Capgemini daycare abuse case. (Image generated using AI)

The Bengaluru police Saturday arrested the woman who reported the alleged abuse of toddlers at the Capgemini daycare centre.

According to the police, Sujatha, who is a former employee of the daycare centre, has been arrested on allegations that she delayed handing over crucial video evidence to investigators and deleted certain clips before submitting them to the authorities. Officials said these allegations are being examined as part of the ongoing probe to determine whether any evidence was withheld or tampered with.

Her arrest comes a day after she was called to the police station for questioning in connection with the case.