Capgemini daycare case: Whistleblower arrested over alleged evidence tampering

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The Bengaluru police Saturday arrested the woman who reported the alleged abuse of toddlers at the Capgemini daycare centre.
According to the police, Sujatha, who is a former employee of the daycare centre, has been arrested on allegations that she delayed handing over crucial video evidence to investigators and deleted certain clips before submitting them to the authorities. Officials said these allegations are being examined as part of the ongoing probe to determine whether any evidence was withheld or tampered with.
Her arrest comes a day after she was called to the police station for questioning in connection with the case.
The case was registered after videos purportedly showing children being physically abused at the daycare centre went viral on social media, triggering widespread public outrage and prompting police action.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the probe would examine the role of the arrested accused, identify who else may have been involved, and determine whether the company had any role in the incident or its handling. He added that all aspects of the case are being investigated and more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.
This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, the police had arrested Vijayalakshmi, 55, an employee of the daycare centre, on charges of allegedly physically abusing children under her care.
In a statement issued on Friday, Capgemini said the safety and well-being of every child remains its highest priority and that it is treating the incident with “utmost seriousness”.
The company said it has temporarily closed the Bengaluru daycare facility pending a review, is fully cooperating with the authorities, and has extended support to affected families through counselling services, a dedicated helpline, and flexible work-from-home options. It also said it is reassessing all daycare providers across its facilities in India.
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