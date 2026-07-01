5 caregivers booked for putting toddlers in washing machine at Bengaluru IT campus creche

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The Bengaluru city police have registered a criminal case against five daycare workers at an on-campus creche belonging to Capgemini Technology Services India Limited after allegations that employees’ children were subjected to physical assault, intimidation, and cruelty.
The FIR was registered on June 29 at the HAL police station following a complaint by Tilakesh Kumar, a legal-cum-probation officer with the district child protection unit, under charges of criminal intimidation and cruelty to a child.
The FIR names five caregivers employed at the baby care facility situated inside Capgemini’s Brookfield campus: Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu.
Tilakesh said that he had received videos via WhatsApp showing children crying and being subjected to these acts of abuse, which prompted him to file a complaint.
According to the complaint, the incident came to light on June 25, when the complainant, upon inquiry, learned that the five women had been entrusted with the care and supervision of children at the creche.
Instead of caring for the children, the accused allegedly subjected them to physical assault and mental harassment, including locking crying children inside washing machines to frighten them, forcing them into narrow pipes filled with water and leaving them there, stuffing them into bathroom spaces, and physically intimidating them in various other ways.
“The toddlers belonged to professionals working at the campus who leave their young kids at the facility while on duty. Parents and officials were horrified to see the manner in which the care staff was handling these toddlers,” a police officer said.
Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division), confirmed the developments, stating that the police have registered the case.
“We have initiated an investigation. Notices will be served to the individuals responsible, and they will be summoned for interrogation,” Adavath said.
When contacted for a statement regarding the alleged security failure and the caregivers’ conduct, a Capgemini spokesperson said the company would review the query and revert with an official response.
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