5 caregivers booked for putting toddlers in washing machine at Bengaluru IT campus creche

Bengaluru police have registered a case against five caregivers at Capgemini's on-campus creche in Bengaluru (Image generated using AI).

The Bengaluru city police have registered a criminal case against five daycare workers at an on-campus creche belonging to Capgemini Technology Services India Limited after allegations that employees’ children were subjected to physical assault, intimidation, and cruelty.

The FIR was registered on June 29 at the HAL police station following a complaint by Tilakesh Kumar, a legal-cum-probation officer with the district child protection unit, under charges of criminal intimidation and cruelty to a child.

The FIR names five caregivers employed at the baby care facility situated inside Capgemini’s Brookfield campus: Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu.

Tilakesh said that he had received videos via WhatsApp showing children crying and being subjected to these acts of abuse, which prompted him to file a complaint.