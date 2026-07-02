Complaints ignored, whistleblower fired before abuse at Bengaluru crèche: Official

Authorities investigating the alleged abuse of toddlers at a crèche operating inside Capgemini’s campus in Bengaluru have alleged that earlier complaints about the facility were ignored, and the employee who raised concerns was dismissed before the abuse came to light.

Tilakesh Kumar, Legal and Probation Officer, District Child Protection Unit, told The Indian Express that the child helpline received a call on June 25 from a person who had previously complained about the abuse of the children at the creche. “When I spoke to the complainant, the person shared in detail and also showed the videos when I met him,” Kumar said.

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Five women employees, including the creche in charge at the Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd campus in Brookefield, were booked after Kumar filed a complaint at the HAL police station against them.

According to the complaint, they locked crying children inside washing machines to frighten them, forced them into narrow water-filled pipes, confined them in bathroom spaces, and physically intimidated them in other ways.

The police have booked the five women on charges of criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and cruelty to children under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Videos of abuse

After reviewing the videos, Kumar visited the creche, which had 40 to 50 children, with the HAL police to confirm whether they were shot there or elsewhere. He said the background, colours, and faces of the staff there matched.

Kumar said the department has sought information from the company that ran the creche to learn more about the incident.

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Capgemini, which has outsourced the creche to a third party, doesn’t have any direct role in the day-to-day operations, including staff recruitment and salaries.

Parents unaware

Another official said it seemed that it was normal to threaten, beat, and torture kids.

“The staff were not sensitive enough to understand the kind of trauma these incidents can cause to the children. It looks like it had been ongoing for some time, but no one cared to address it. Most importantly, the parents of these children, who are employees of Capgemini, were totally unaware of these abuses,” the official added.

The Capgemini employees were not permitted to enter the creche, which may have allowed the abuse to occur without their knowledge, the officer said.

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On Wednesday, Capgemini said it was temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility as “a precautionary measure”.

“Capgemini’s foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts,” the company said in a statement.