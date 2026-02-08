‘Can’t live without my husband for a minute’: Bengaluru woman dies by suicide within hours of husband’s death in geyser gas leak

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Bengaluru woman died by suicide within hours of her husband’s death in a gas leak from a geyser Friday.
The deceased woman has been identified as Meena Raju, 42, an employee at a private bank in Bengaluru. Her husband, Raju, 48, was a driver by profession. Married for 21 years, the deceased couple have a 19-year-old son.
According to the police, on Friday evening, Raju returned home from work and went to take a bath. When he did not come out even after 30 minutes, his son called out to him, but there was no response. Sensing something was wrong, he alerted the neighbours, and upon breaking open the door, Raju was found dead in the bathroom.
The son immediately informed his mother, Meena, to come home. Hearing the news, Meena left the office but reached Jakkasandra, where they were constructing a house and died by suicide.
A police officer said that the couple were natives of Kunigal in Tumakuru district but were living in Nelamangala for the last few years. Meena has left a death note in which she mentioned that she would not live even for a minute without her husband. “In the death note, she has mentioned the loans taken and the assets that have to be transferred in the name of her son. At the end of the note, she wrote, ‘Please forgive me,’” the police officer added.
The Nelamangala town police have registered an unnatural death case regarding Raju’s death, and the Madanayakanahalli police have registered the case related to Meena’s death. The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem examinations on Saturday.
The probe revealed that the Rajus were living in a rented house in Nelamangala, and the bathroom there did not have any ventilation. In gas geysers, partial combustion takes place, which leads to the emission of carbon monoxide. The gas is odourless and colourless and can result in death if inhaled in an enclosed space, a police officer explained.
In December last year, 26-year-old Chandini and her four-year-old daughter Yuvi Kiran died due to a gas leak from a geyser when the mother had taken the child for a bath. According to the police, more than 50 people have died due to gas leaks from geysers in and around Bengaluru since 2019.
