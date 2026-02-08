‘Can’t live without my husband for a minute’: Bengaluru woman dies by suicide within hours of husband’s death in geyser gas leak

A police officer said the couple were living in Nelamangala for the last few years. (Special Arrangement)

A Bengaluru woman died by suicide within hours of her husband’s death in a gas leak from a geyser Friday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Meena Raju, 42, an employee at a private bank in Bengaluru. Her husband, Raju, 48, was a driver by profession. Married for 21 years, the deceased couple have a 19-year-old son.

According to the police, on Friday evening, Raju returned home from work and went to take a bath. When he did not come out even after 30 minutes, his son called out to him, but there was no response. Sensing something was wrong, he alerted the neighbours, and upon breaking open the door, Raju was found dead in the bathroom.