Can’t compare Bible, Quran with Bhagavad Gita’: Karnataka education minister

Days after a controversy erupted over a school allegedly making Bible reading compulsory, Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh Wednesday said Bible and Quran are religious texts but the Bhagavad Gita is a book which speaks about “values needed to lead life”.

His response came after Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado questioned the state government and said, “If children are asked to buy Bhagavad Gita or books of other religions, can it be considered forcing them to be influenced or inducing them to be converted to these particular religions?”

Reacting to it, Nagesh on Wednesday said, “Bible and Quran are religious texts. The book says that whoever believes the religion must read the respective religious texts. But Bhagavad Gita doesn’t speak about religion but speaks only about values needed to lead life. We cannot compare Bhagavad Gita with other religious books like the Quran and Bible. You can teach about Jesus’ life just like Swamy Vivekananda and others but should not impose religious text on students.”

On Tuesday, members of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which has accused Clarence High School of encouraging conversion, met Nagesh and submitted a memorandum and sought his intervention.

One of the points in the admission application says, “You affirm that your child will attend classes, including morning assembly, scripture classes and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare and will not object to carrying the Bible and hymn books during his/her stay at Clarence High School.”

Meanwhile, the state education department directed the Block Education Officer (BEO) to inspect the syllabus of all Christian schools in the state over making reading of bible compulsory.

Asserting that it is against the Karnataka Education Act, Nagesh warned that if any violation is found in the syllabus, strict legal action will be initiated. Nagesh had stated that there is information that schools run by Christian managements are not giving admissions to children refusing to read the Bible. “The Opposition leaders, who make a hue and cry over the issue of a lesson on Tipu Sultan and hijab are turning a blind eye to this issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of the Campus Front of India (CFI) on Wednesday raised slogans against Nagesh in Mangaluru over the issue and also alleged that a scam is on in providing uniforms to school students.