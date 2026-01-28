Cannabis and MDMA worth Rs 4 cr seized; 10 peddlers arrested in Bengaluru: police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The police on Tuesday arrested 10 people, including seven from Kerala, who were allegedly involved in selling narcotics across Bengaluru. They seized cannabis, charas, and MDMA worth around Rs 4 crore during raids connected with the arrests, officials said.
The Amruthahalli police identified the arrested accused are Kushal Goud, 23, from Bengaluru, who has a previous drugs case registered in Tumkur; Shashank, 22, from Delhi; Sagar, 29, from Ramnagar district; Wilson, 48; Ashir, 36; Riyas, 35; Sajjad, 34; and Shihab, 30; Abdul Nasir, 28; and Abhinav, 21—all from Kerala.
Acting on a tip-off that drugs were being sold near the Jakkur railway track, the police conducted a raid and arrested four individuals, including two from outside Karnataka. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they procured narcotics from abroad and other states at lower prices and sold them locally at higher rates to earn substantial profits, the police said.
The police seized 1 kg of hydro cannabis, 50 g of MDMA, 500 g of charas, 8 kg of cannabis, and six mobile phones used in the operation. Following further leads from these suspects, the police arrested five more people on Kanakapura Road, all of whom are also from out of the state.
From these five, the police recovered 2 kg of hydro cannabis, two cars, eight mobile phones, and Rs 36,000 in cash. Continued questioning led the police to the tenth suspect, from whom 500 LSD strips and 2 kg of cannabis were seized near the Satellite Bus Stop on Mysuru Road, officials said.
Consumers mostly students and IT professionals
The police said the accused admitted that the drugs were purchased at a low cost and sold at higher prices in the city. Officials added that the drugs were sourced from foreign countries and routed through multiple channels, with specific peddlers assigned to different areas. These peddlers supplied the narcotics to local distributors, who sold them to known customers, including students and IT professionals.
“My advice to the general public is that if you suspect anyone in your surroundings is involved in the consumption or peddling of drugs, immediately inform the police. This menace can be tackled only with public cooperation. The police are also working proactively, and strict action will be taken against the peddlers. Arrests of consumers are also likely,” said Mithun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), while speaking to indianexpress.com.
“We are also working on leads related to the source of the drugs,” he added.
