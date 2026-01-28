Cannabis and MDMA worth Rs 4 cr seized; 10 peddlers arrested in Bengaluru: police

The Amruthahalli police in Bengaluru said seven of the 10 arrested accused were from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one from Delhi (Representational image).

The police on Tuesday arrested 10 people, including seven from Kerala, who were allegedly involved in selling narcotics across Bengaluru. They seized cannabis, charas, and MDMA worth around Rs 4 crore during raids connected with the arrests, officials said.

The Amruthahalli police identified the arrested accused are Kushal Goud, 23, from Bengaluru, who has a previous drugs case registered in Tumkur; Shashank, 22, from Delhi; Sagar, 29, from Ramnagar district; Wilson, 48; Ashir, 36; Riyas, 35; Sajjad, 34; and Shihab, 30; Abdul Nasir, 28; and Abhinav, 21—all from Kerala.

Acting on a tip-off that drugs were being sold near the Jakkur railway track, the police conducted a raid and arrested four individuals, including two from outside Karnataka. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they procured narcotics from abroad and other states at lower prices and sold them locally at higher rates to earn substantial profits, the police said.