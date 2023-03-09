scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Cancelled Air India flight to US puts passengers in a spot

Passengers were instead shifted to Delhi on March 1 at around 6 pm and a flight to San Francisco was scheduled on March 2 from Delhi at 3:30 am.

Air India Airbus.John Johnson, a 75-year-old passenger who is also differently abled, has sought full compensation for the loss incurred owing to the ‘mismanagement’ of the airline company. (FILE)
Passengers of the now-cancelled March 1 Air India flight (AI 175) from Bengaluru to San Francisco have expressed their displeasure with the services provided by the airline. Passengers have been complaining about not receiving their luggage, and their tickets being downgraded to economy class despite paying business class fare.

The Air India flight was scheduled to depart from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 2 pm on March 1 but was rescheduled and later cancelled “at the last moment”.

Passengers were instead shifted to Delhi on March 1 at around 6 pm and a flight to San Francisco was scheduled on March 2 from Delhi at 3:30 am. John Johnson, a 75-year-old passenger who is also differently abled, has sought full compensation for the loss incurred owing to the ‘mismanagement’ of the airline company.

Narrating the ordeal, Johnson has written a letter to the airline management seeking full compensation. In his letter accessed by the Indian Express, Johnson says: “As the business class passenger on this doomed flight I am asking for your compassion and human decency to correct the wrongs of Air India and compensate me for the direct losses I have incurred due to your employees horrible conduct.”

Johnson is seeking a refund of the $1,220 credit card charge for upgrading to business class and $128 on the prepaid comfort Inn Airport room which he availed after the flight was cancelled. In fact, Johnson also sought a refund of $161 for an upgrade on his business class ticket on Southwest Airlines from San Francisco to El Paso, Texas that he had booked to get home sooner.

Nikhil Prasad Maroli, an entrepreneur, took to Twitter complaining that his mother and grandparents who travelled on the Air India flight have not received their luggage till date. “First, the direct flight from Bangalore was cancelled and redirected to Delhi without any notice. After spending overnight at the airport in Delhi, adding to an already long 24-hour flight, all suitcases are missing. To make things worse, customer service is practically non-existent and unresponsive. It has been over six days since the luggage is missing and hasn’t arrived in San Francisco. There is no communication from AI at all,” said Nikhil.

Air India reportedly rescheduled the flight owing to ‘technical reasons’. The airline company did not respond in detail to queries sought by the Indian Express.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 19:23 IST
