Canadian woman alleges harassment by massage therapist at Bengaluru hotel’s spa, FIR filed

The police began a probe into the alleged harassment at the Bengaluru spa (Image generated using AI).

A Canadian woman approached the Bengaluru police Monday, alleging harassment by a massage therapist during a session at a spa operating out of a hotel in the city.

The police said the woman alleged that while she was undergoing a massage, the therapist behaved inappropriately and at one point opened the door to the room when she was in a semi-nude condition, causing her severe mental distress and embarrassment. She is said to have raised the issue with the hotel management immediately after the incident.

However, she alleged that her concerns were not taken seriously. She further claimed that the hotel refunded a portion of the fee she had paid for the service and advised her not to pursue the matter further.