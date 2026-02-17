‘We paid the price for sending him to Canada’: Grieving father as body of techie shot in Toronto returns home

Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, who was shot dead in Canada on February 7, was remembered as someone who had helped hundreds of people in India and abroad, his father said Monday as the family received his body.

“There was no provocation, yet he was targeted and killed. We request the Canadian police to deliver justice,” a tearful Nandakumar told reporters.

Chandan worked as a project manager at LTIMindtree and lived in Brampton, Canada. He was shot down on February 7, around 3.31 pm, in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area in Toronto. The police are yet to arrest the unidentified killers who shot Chandan.