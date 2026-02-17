‘We paid the price for sending him to Canada’: Grieving father as body of techie shot in Toronto returns home

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, who was shot dead in Canada on February 7, was remembered as someone who had helped hundreds of people in India and abroad, his father said Monday as the family received his body.
“There was no provocation, yet he was targeted and killed. We request the Canadian police to deliver justice,” a tearful Nandakumar told reporters.
Chandan worked as a project manager at LTIMindtree and lived in Brampton, Canada. He was shot down on February 7, around 3.31 pm, in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area in Toronto. The police are yet to arrest the unidentified killers who shot Chandan.
The family received his body on Sunday, and the last rites were performed Monday evening in his hometown of Thyamagondlu in Nelamangala, near Bengaluru.
“There were several times he pressured us to come to Canada, but we refused. He even said that he would buy a new house, but we wanted to be in India. We have paid a price for sending our son to Canada. I don’t want anyone to go through this trauma,” Nandakumar, a retired government school teacher, said.
Chandan was the only son of Nandakumar and Shailaja.
The family has also appealed to the Centre and state government for a thorough investigation into his murder.
Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar said that the investigation is underway and that Indian agencies are following it. “There must be a strong reason behind the attack. It is a targeted killing, and we will put our efforts into finding answers,” he added.
