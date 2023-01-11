‘I will pay you Rs 1 crore. Can you bring back my daughter and grandson?’: Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse victim’s father

The father of the woman, who was killed along with her toddler son after a pillar at an under-construction site of the Bangalore Metro fell on them, Wednesday asked the Karnataka government to punish those responsible for the accident.

On Tuesday, software engineer Tejaswini, 28, and her son Vihan, 2.5, were killed after a pillar at an under-construction site of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) fell on the motorcycle they were travelling on. She was heading to work with her husband Lohith Solake, and drop her daughter Vismitha and son Vihan at a playschool. Solake and Vismitha survived the accident.

The remarks of Madan, Tejaswini’s father, came after BMRCL announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the family of the deceased.

Speaking to the media, Madan said it is not about compensation. “I don’t need their compensation. I will pay them Rs 1 crore. Can the chief minister bring back my daughter and grandson’s lives? It is not about money. There was a clear lapse on part of BMRCL and contractor Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd (NCC),” he said.

“I want the government to prevent such incidents in future and save lives. The government needs to blacklist the contractor and also need to arrest the officials. If the chief minister doesn’t initiate any stern action, hundreds of public lives will be at risk. High time, he should do it,” he added.

On Tuesday night, Tejaswini’s body was taken to her hometown of Davangere where the final rites will be performed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said action has been taken against the officials of BMRCL and NCC. “NCC’s Junior Engineer Prabhakar, Director Chaitanya, Special project manager Mathai, Project Manager Vikas Singh, Supervisor Lakshmipathu, BMRCL’s executive engineer Mahesh Bendekari and deputy chief engineer Venkatesh Shetty have been named in the FIR.”

The Govindapura police have registered a case under sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 (a) (Causing death by negligence), and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code against BMRCL site engineer and other workers of the organisation.

On Wednesday, they also collected the details of the officials who were responsible for the project.