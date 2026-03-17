Can private properties in Bengaluru be used to park vehicles? Govt seeks report from GBA

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Urban Development Department (UDD) has directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to examine the feasibility of creating parking facilities in vacant roadside areas or on privately owned land, while preparing new parking regulations for the city and reviewing the existing system.
At a meeting on Monday, Tushar Giri Nath, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, sought a report listing available parking spaces and suggesting incentives and facilities that could be offered to landowners willing to offer their properties.
GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao noted that illegal roadside parking is increasing in the city and urged the need for special drives to enforce strict action against such unauthorised parking.
Nath directed that separate officers be designated in five city corporations specifically for towing operations, and a report be submitted in this regard. Following this, towing vehicles should be used to remove abandoned vehicles, he added.
He also asked officials to prepare a plan to beautify undeveloped spaces under flyovers, which impact the aesthetics of the city. In this regard, he directed officials to prepare a list of locations under flyovers constructed by the city corporation and the BDA where beautification and development works can be taken up, and called for a comprehensive plan for the same.
Nath also directed the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to plant and nurture bamboo saplings along roadsides and around lakes. Additionally, forest department officials were instructed to identify suitable land for establishing tree parks and submit a report on the estimated cost involved.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram