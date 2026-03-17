Can private properties in Bengaluru be used to park vehicles? Govt seeks report from GBA

Tushar Giri Nath, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, sought a report listing available parking spaces and suggesting incentives and facilities that could be offered to landowners willing to offer their properties. (Express photo)

The Karnataka Urban Development Department (UDD) has directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to examine the feasibility of creating parking facilities in vacant roadside areas or on privately owned land, while preparing new parking regulations for the city and reviewing the existing system.

At a meeting on Monday, Tushar Giri Nath, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, sought a report listing available parking spaces and suggesting incentives and facilities that could be offered to landowners willing to offer their properties.

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao noted that illegal roadside parking is increasing in the city and urged the need for special drives to enforce strict action against such unauthorised parking.