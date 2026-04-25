Can AI solve India’s dementia crisis? Bengaluru IISc launches Rs 2 crore challenge to track brain aging

The Indian Institute of Science's Centre for Brain Research in Bengaluru has launched an 'AI Challenge for Healthy Brain Aging' to help track the causes of various issues, such as dementia.

The Indian Institute of Science’s Centre for Brain Research in Bengaluru has launched an ‘AI Challenge for Healthy Brain Aging’ to help track the causes of various issues, such as dementia.

With Indians being underrepresented in global studies on brain aging, the competition calls for AI tools and models that can aid in research for diseases like dementia and Alzheimers – by predicting the development of mild dementia, etc.

Participants in teams of up to five (from Indian institutions only) can use several datasets to help create their tools, such as the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative, UK Biobank, and many others. They will also retain intellectual property rights for their creations, though they may have to provide a usage licence to the Centre.