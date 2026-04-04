‘Came to visit relatives’: Rajasthani man attacked by unidentified assailants in Bengaluru, dies

Passersby alerted the police, who shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem examination. (Representative Image)

Unidentified assailants murdered a person who was visiting Bengaluru from Rajasthan. The incident occurred near Balagere Main Road on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Dala Ram, 26, hailed from Diwandi village in Pali district. According to the police, he had travelled to Bengaluru around five days ago to visit his relatives and was staying in HSR Layout.

“The victim was walking when four to five assailants approached him and attacked him with deadly weapons, killing him on the spot,” the police said.

Sources said Dala Ram attempted to escape after the initial assault but collapsed on the footpath due to severe bleeding. He died at the scene before medical assistance could be provided.