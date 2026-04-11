‘Calorie’ themed film festival starting today at Bengaluru Science Gallery

Bengaluru’s Science Gallery is screening the two-day film festival CALORIE at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) beginning on Saturday, matching the theme of their latest physical display at their Hebbal premises. Every time a fresh physical exhibit goes on display, the gallery organises a film festival with interactive elements to accompany it.

This year, CALORIE has been described by the Science Gallery as an “invitation to look beyond what’s on our plate and to interrogate the systems, values, and choices that feed us” – engaging with the various aspects of the production and consumption of food through art displays and scientific exhibits.

The festival examines various aspects of food in cinema from across the world in various languages – from Kannada to Piedmontese Italian. The films explore a wide array of themes – from Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen’s exploration of traditional gender dynamics in Indian kitchens, to The Truffle Hunters, a film exploring the hunt for rare truffles prized in fine cuisine worldwide. The type of film on display is also diverse, from documentaries to animated pieces.

Some of the screenings will also include interactions with the filmmakers such as Jeo Baby, director of the Great Indian Kitchen.

“Our goal is to take the same theme of the exhibition but present it in a concentrated form as a film festival. You never know what will attract someone to think about a question….digital natives are attracted to video games for example, in the exhibition, and others to art and workshops. Film is yet another format,” Jahnavi Phalkey, Science Gallery Founding Director, told The Indian Express.

“This year’s films are related to food, and how it even reaches your table. What even makes the 2000 calories (consumed daily by an average person) even possible?…..2000 calories for me may not be the same as 2000 calories for you,” she added.

In addition to the films, there will be several interactive activities and installations, including food-themed board games and karaoke sessions.

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Those interested in attending the festival may visit the BIC, where attendance is free of charge. The final film, the Spanish documentary Jota Urondo, an Impertinent Chef, will be screened on Sunday at 6.15 pm. A detailed schedule of the festival may be accessed at https://bangaloreinternationalcentre.org/event/calorie-film-festival