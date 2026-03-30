Karnataka Govt gave Rs 146-crore grants to 2 private colleges in violation of law: CAG

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India was tabled in the Karnataka legislature last week. (File Photo)

Karnataka’s Higher Education Department paid Rs 146.23 crore as grants to two private colleges for five years since 2018-19, violating the law, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has found.

Bhoomareddy College of Engineering and Technology (BVBCET), Hubballi, and Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru, are the two institutions the CAG named in a report tabled in the legislature last week.

In 2013, the Government passed laws to establish private universities in the state.

The report stated, “KLE Technological University, under Act No. 22 of 2013 and JSS Science and Technology University, under Act No. 43 of 2013, were established in 2013. Two Grant-in-Aid (GIA) engineering colleges – BV Bhoomareddy College of Engineering and Technology (BVBCET), Hubballi, and Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysore – became part of these Private Universities through notifications dated 04 April 2015 and 16 January 2016, respectively.”