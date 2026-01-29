CAG flags violation in tender norms, non-assessment of bid capacity in Karnataka’s Yettinahole Project

The CAG has highlighted irregular payments to contractors, excess and unjustified expenditure, among other issues. (File Photo)

The tendering process for the Karnataka Government’s ambitious Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project was marred with several deficiencies and deviations from norms, according to a Comptroller General of India report tabled in the Assembly Thursday.

The CAG audit has identified deficiencies in the tendering process, including non-adoption of standard tender documents, non-assessment of contractors’ bid capacity, and insufficient bidding time for high-value contracts ranging from Rs 87.08 crore to Rs 1,135.03 crore.

“It was observed that 44 works (out of 55), i.e., 80 per cent of the works, were awarded without evaluation of their capacity in respect of financial capability, bid capacity, work experience, etc.,” the report said.