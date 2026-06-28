Cab driver reveals terrifying moments before car exploded on Karnataka highway, killing 1

The explosion led to a traffic pile-up stretching over a kilometre on the national highway. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

The Karnataka Police have started a probe into Friday’s car explosion on National Highway-48 in Tumakuru district, wherein one person died, and two people, including a woman, were injured.

The dead has been identified as Nagendra, 30, a native of Ankola who was living in Bengaluru. The injured are Ramya, an operation theatre technician at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru, and Praveen, the driver of the cab. Both are currently admitted to the Tumakuru District Hospital for treatment.

The police said bomb-like material was recovered from the burnt vehicle and has been sent for forensic examination.

According to the police, the three were travelling in a cab from Bengaluru towards Ankola when the vehicle caught fire following an explosion.