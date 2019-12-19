CAA protests: More than 100 detained in Bengaluru, CM appeals for peace

Protesters being taken in public transport after they were detained by the police on Thursday. Protesters being taken in public transport after they were detained by the police on Thursday.

Despite prohibitory orders issued in Karnataka and state capital Bengaluru, protesters hit the streets Thursday to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Over a 100 protesters have been arrested so far.

Around 100 policemen and three Karnataka State Reserve Police vehicles are deployed in Town Hall. Confirming the arrests, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) told indianexpress.com that the protesters were taken to Adugodi police grounds and from there they will be told to disperse and will not be booked.

Several protesters who were protesting against CAA in Kalaburagi district, north Karnataka were detained by the police. Prohibitory orders across Karnataka have been imposed under Section 144 of CrPC for 3 days beginning Thursday. Meanwhile, schools, colleges, public transport, and commercial establishments, including liquor shops, will be open as per usual.

In #Bengaluru, at least 100 protesters have been detained. 100 policemen and three #Karnataka State Reserve Police Vehicles have been deployed at Townhall to contain the protesters.@DarshanDevaiahB, @ralpharakal

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has urged and appealed to all political parties, leaders, and people to maintain calm on the CAA issue. Speaking to the media, CM Yediyurappa said “CAA is no threat to the people of this country. It is only an act applied to people from other countries who seek citizenship. CAA does not discriminate against people on the basis of religion. Citizenship is accorded on the basis of their nationality and not on the basis of religion or caste.” Follow Citizenship Act protests LIVE Updates

He claimed that Opposition parties and leaders who are opposing this are doing it with a political intention and people of this country are intelligent to understand their motto. “Citizenship Amendment Act is a national Act. CAA is a constitutional provision, there is no question of states rejecting it. As a member of the federal set up, every state is bound by the constitution,” he added.

Yediyurappa also held a meeting with senior police officials at his residence in Bengaluru on Thursday morning with DG-IGP Neelamani Raju, Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and ADGP Kamal Pant were present.

Historian Ramachandra Guha and several others were detained for staging a demonstration against the CAA and NRC at the Town Hall in Bengaluru. Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was “absolutely undemocratic” that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is a democratic right of the citizens.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah opposed the decision of the BJP government in Karnataka to impose the prohibitory orders in the state. “After series of assault on the values enshrined in the Constitution, it is time to take away the Right to Peaceful Protest through Section 144. I never expected @bsybjp to play to the tune of @narendramodi. I thought he was more progressive & inclusive. Shame on You Mr Yediyurappa,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

