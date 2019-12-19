CAA protests: Section 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka from today

Students from various private colleges in Bengaluru jpined hands with other citizens to protest against CAA on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Students from various private colleges in Bengaluru jpined hands with other citizens to protest against CAA on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

As protests over the amended Citizenship Act intensify, the Bengaluru City Police Wednesday said Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in the city for 3 days beginning Thursday. Kalaburagi and Mysore will also be placed under Section 144.

“No protest will be allowed in Bengaluru. Section 144 will be imposed from Thursday morning 6 am till midnight on December 21st,” Bengaluru City Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

"Those who violate the prohibitory orders will be booked under Section 188 of IPC. All permission issued so far for the rally and protest are hereby cancelled," he added.

The order comes ahead of planned 'bandhs' and protests in the state.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, public transport, and commercial establishments, including liquor shops, will be open as per usual.

As many as nine students were detained Tuesday by the Bengaluru Police as they assembled to protest against the new citizenship law near Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall in the city. The plan was to march from Town Hall to Freedom Park when they were stopped by the police.

Students from various educational institutions registered their protest against the CAA and police action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University. On Tuesday, students of premier law institute National Law School of India University (NLSIU) said the CAA was “completely against the foundational values that the Constitution of India is built upon”.

Earlier on Monday, students of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the police action on students protesting against the new law in Delhi, and Aligarh.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday declared his government will “hundred per cent” implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. On Tuesday, State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that for “political reasons” several state governments are against CAA’s implementation, but taking the “constitutional position” Karnataka will implement it.

According to the contentious Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

