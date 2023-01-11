CA Final topper from Karnataka harbours her mother’s dream

(Written By- Subhashini Ramasamy)

When she screamed in disbelief, Ramyashree made heads turn at the bus stop she was at on Tuesday, January 10. She then ran home to tell her family that she had not only cleared her CA Final examination but also ranked second in the all-India exam.

On Tuesday, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the results of the CA intermediate and final examinations for the November 2022 session. Harsh Choudhary topped with a score of 618, followed by Ramyashree and Shikha Jain at 617 and Mansi Agarwal with 613 out of 800.

Ramyashree, who hails from Surathkal, Mangalore, secured an all-India rank with a score of 617 out of 800. The 22-year-old completed her schooling from Vidyadayinee English Medium School and then went on to study at Govinda Dasa Pre-University College, Surathkal. Accolades and ranks are not new for Ramyashree. She secured state ranks in her 10th and 12th board exams as well. As a young girl, she dreamt of becoming an IAS or IRS officer. However, the passion to become a chartered accountant soon took over.

“My mother wanted to become a chartered accountant herself, but she could not. Upon her insistence, I decided to carry her dream forward. Little did I know that it would eventually turn into my dream too,” said Ramyashree.

While she prepared to become a chartered accountant, she simultaneously pursued her bachelor’s in commerce from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Just like she passed her CA Final exam in the very first attempt, she also cleared the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams in one go. She secured an all-India rank of 16 when she successfully completed the CA Intermediate course.

It took her intense preparation of 12 to 16 hours a day for months together in order to get through with flying colours.

“I was given a four-month holiday post my industrial training. During those four months, I prepared for the CA final examination. I mostly studied on my own with minimal coaching and learned through several YouTube videos,” she said.

In addition to learning through the study material provided by ICAI, she also took up multiple mock exams and solved practice papers. However, her journey to become a chartered accountant did not come easy. She went through many emotional breakdowns amidst her preparation.

“My family supported me throughout my journey. When I felt like giving up or was in doubt, they reminded me to stay calm. My father would always tell me that these exams don’t define my entire life,” Ramyashree said.

Her consistent effort amounted to the second rank that she now proudly holds. She finished at a close second to the first-rank holder who scored 618 out of 800.

“I was not expecting a rank in the first place, so coming this close to the first ranker makes me quite happy. I am completely satisfied with my score,” she added.

Her one piece of advice to all aspiring chartered accountants is to stay calm through the storm.