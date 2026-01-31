C J Roy death case: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Singh forms SIT, no FIR lodged yet

The real estate mogul was found dead at his office on Hosur Road in Bengaluru Friday, when Income Tax officials were there to wrap up raids held earlier. (File Photo)

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh Saturday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the city police to investigate the alleged suicide of Confident Group Chairman C J Roy. The real estate mogul was found dead at his office on Hosur Road in Bengaluru Friday, when Income Tax officials were there to wrap up raids held earlier.

The SIT will be led by C Vamshi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone). It has been authorised to bring in additional officers and resources as needed, and all units concerned have been directed to provide full cooperation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Police Commissioner Singh said, “No FIR has been filed in this case. As the circumstances indicate an unnatural death, the police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and have now handed over the case to the SIT.”