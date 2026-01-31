C J Roy death case: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Singh forms SIT, no FIR lodged yet

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh Saturday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the city police to investigate the alleged suicide of Confident Group Chairman C J Roy. The real estate mogul was found dead at his office on Hosur Road in Bengaluru Friday, when Income Tax officials were there to wrap up raids held earlier.
The SIT will be led by C Vamshi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone). It has been authorised to bring in additional officers and resources as needed, and all units concerned have been directed to provide full cooperation.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Police Commissioner Singh said, “No FIR has been filed in this case. As the circumstances indicate an unnatural death, the police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and have now handed over the case to the SIT.”
A complaint purportedly written by T A Joseph, Managing Director, Confident Group, has been circulating. It outlines the sequence of events leading to Roy’s death and describes how he was found unresponsive in his office.
In his complaint, Joseph stated that Roy, along with him, arrived at the Langford Road office around 3 pm on Friday, to give a statement to the Income Tax department. Roy then went to his cabin and later informed Joseph that he wished to speak to his mother.
Joseph said he stepped out briefly and returned after about 10 minutes, when security personnel told him that Roy had instructed them not to allow anyone into his cabin. After another 10 minutes, Joseph said he went to the cabin and knocked on the door, but received no response.
Realising that the door was locked from the inside, it was forced open. Roy was found seated on his chair with bloodstains on his shirt, and his body was cold to the touch. An ambulance was called, and medical personnel confirmed that there was no pulse.
Roy was then shifted to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout, where doctors declared him dead.
Joseph, in his complaint, requested a detailed investigation into the circumstances that may have led Roy to take the extreme step, including any pressures he may have been facing.
Home Minister G Parameshwara said Roy had returned from Dubai three days earlier to respond to queries from the Income Tax department.
“I have directed the police to investigate the matter. His brothers have stated that Roy was under stress due to harassment by Income Tax officials. As Home Minister, I want to make it clear that the case will be probed thoroughly and action will be taken based on the findings. The investigation will take its own course,” Parameshwara said.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister D K Shivakumar declined to comment on the matter on Saturday. On Friday, however, he had said, “C J Roy was a good entrepreneur. Our government will ensure that the case is investigated properly.”
