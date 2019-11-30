Bypolls to 15 seats in Karnataka: All you need to know

Karnataka bypolls 2019 is scheduled for December 5. Karnataka bypolls 2019 is scheduled for December 5.

Bypolls to 15 constituencies in Karnataka are scheduled for December 5. The seats fell vacant after 17 Congress-JD(S) alliance MLAs defected and were disqualified.

Dates for bypolls to two of the 17 seats — Maski and RR Nagar — are yet to be announced.

In 13 seats, the BJP has fielded Congress-JD(S) turncoats. The ruling party needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to retain its majority in the 224-member House. Election results will be out on December 9.

Here are the constituency-wise details and the previous Assembly election results of the 15 seats.

Yellapur

2019 Bypoll Candidates: Bhimanna Naik — Indian National Congress, Chaitra Gowda A — Janata Dal (Secular), Hebbar Shivaram — BJP.

Yellapur (Gen) is an Assembly constituency in Uttara Kannada district of coastal Karnataka region and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.

Arabail Hebbar Shivaram won this seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections on a Congress ticket with a margin of 1,483 votes.

In the 2013 elections too, Congress won this seat with a margin of 24,492 votes. BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,485 votes.

Ranebennur

2019 Bypoll Candidates: Krishnappa Koliwad — Indian National Congress, Mallikarjunappa — Janata Dal (Secular), Arunkumar Guttur — BJP.

Ranebennur (Gen) is a constituency in the Haveri district in the Mumbai Karnataka region, and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary constituency. R Shankar from KPJP won this seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,338 votes. R Shankar is the only rebel not given a ticket by the BJP in the bypolls.

Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,788 votes. BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,732 votes.

Vijayanagara

2019 Bypoll Candidates: Venkatrao Ghorpade — INC, NM Nabi — JD(S), Anand Singh — BJP.

Vijayanagara (Gen) is a constituency in the Bellary district, Central Karnataka region, and is part of the Bellary Parliamentary constituency. Anand Singh won this seat for the Congress in the 2018 Assembly election with a margin of 8,228 votes.

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,637 votes and in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,497 votes.

Yesvantpur

2019 Bypoll Candidates: ST Somashekar — BJP, P Nagaraj — INC, TN Javarayigowda — JDS.

Yeshwanthpur is in the Bengaluru Urban district and is part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary constituency. ST Somashekhar won this seat on a Congress ticket the 2018 election with a margin of 10,711 votes. Congress also won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,100 votes and BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,082 votes.

Mahalakshmi Layout

2019 Bypoll Candidates: K Gopalaiah — BJP, Dr. Girish K Nashi — JDS, M Shivaraju — INC, Vatal Nagraj — Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha.

Mahalakshmi Layout (Gen) is in the Bengaluru Urban district and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary constituency.

K Gopalaiah won this seat as a JD(S) candidate in the 2018 Assembly election with a margin of 41,100 votes. JDS won this seat in the 2013 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,370 votes and Congress won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,225 votes.

Chikkaballapura

2019 Bypoll Candidates: K Sudhakar — BJP, M Anjanappa — Congress, Radhakrishna N — JD(S).

Chikkaballapur in the Chikkaballapur district, Southern Karnataka region, is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary constituency.

Dr K Sudhakar won the seat for the Congress with a margin of 45,177 votes in 2018. Congress won this seat in the 2013 Assembly elections with a margin of 15,048 votes and JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,301 votes.

KR Puram

2019 Bypoll Candidates: M Narayanaswamy — Congress, C Krishna Murthy — JD(S), Byrati Basavaraj — BJP.

KR Puram (Gen) in the Bengaluru Urban district is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary constituency.

Byrati Basavaraj won this seat for the Congress in the 2018 assembly election with a margin of 32,729 votes. Congress won here in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,001 votes and BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,792 votes.

Shivajinagar

2019 Bypoll Candidates: Rizwan Arshad — Congress, Saravana — BJP, Tanveer Ahmed — JD(S)

Shivajinagar (Gen) in the Bengaluru Urban district is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary constituency.

R Roshan Baig from Congress won this seat in the 2018 Assembly election with a margin of 15,040. While Baig was among the 17 rebels, he was the only one whose name did not figure in the list of MLAs who joined the BJP on November 14.

Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 20,855 votes. The party won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections too, with a margin of 10,396 votes.

KR Pete

2019 Bypoll Candidates: KB Chandrashekar — Congress, Devaraj BL — JD(S), KC Narayana Gowda — BJP.

Krishnarajpet in the Mandya district is part of the Mandya Parliamentary constituency.

Narayanagowda, then in JD(S), won this seat with a margin of 17,119. JD(S) won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,243 votes and Congress won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,056 votes.

Hunsur

2019 Bypoll Candidates: AH Vishwanath — BJP, Somashekar — JD(S), HP Manjunath — Congress.

Hunsur in the Mysuru district is part of the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency.

Adaguru H Vishwanath, the in JD(S), won this seat in the 2018 Assembly election with a margin of 8,575 votes. Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 40,207 votes and Congress won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,041 votes.

Athani

2019 Bypoll Candidates: Gananan Balachandra Mangasuli — Congress, Mahesh Kumatalli — BJP

Athani (Gen) in the Belgaum district in North Karnataka is part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency.

Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli won this seat for Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections with a margin of 2,331 votes. BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 23,771 votes and in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 21,668 votes.

Kagwad

2019 Bypoll Candidates: Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage — Congress, Shrimanthagouda Patil — BJP, Shila Parasapa Tuga Shetty — JDS.

Kagwad Athani (Gen) is in Belgaum district, North Karnataka region.

Shrimant Balasaheb Patil, now the BJP candidate, won this seat for Congress in 2018 with a margin of 32,942 votes. BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,887 votes and in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,982 votes.

Gokak

2019 Bypoll Candidates: Lakhan Jarkiholi — Congress, Ramesh Jarkiholi — BJP, Ashok Pojari —JD(S).

Gokak (Gen) in Belgaum district, North Karnataka, is part of the Belgaum Parliamentary constituency.

Jarkiholi Ramesh from Congress won this seat in 2018 with a margin of 14,280. Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 28,005 votes and in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,760 votes.

Hirekerur

2019 Bypoll Candidates: BC Patil — BJP, B H Bannikod — Congress.

Hirekerur (Gen) is an Assembly constituency in the Haveri district, North Karnataka region, and is a part of the Haveri Parliamentary constituency. BC Patil won the seat for Congress in 2018 with a margin of 555 votes. KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,606 votes. Congress won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,190 votes.

Hoskote

2019 Bypoll Candidates: MTB Nagraj — BJP, Padmavathi Suresh — Congress.

Hosakote (Gen) is in the Bengaluru Rural district and is part of the Chikkaballapur Parliamentary constituency.

MTB Nagaraj, the in Congress, won this seat in 2018 with a margin of 7,597 votes. Congress won this seat in the 2013 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,139 votes. BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,878 votes.

