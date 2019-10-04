BYOB: KSRTC stops plastic water bottles in buses, urges passengers to get their own

As part of implementing a ban on single-use plastics, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to stop providing plastic water bottles to passengers travelling in its premier services. From October 2, the corporation has banned plastic water bottles in its buses and is also holding a selfie contest to encourage people to bring their own water bottles.

Advertising

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C. Kalasad said, “The corporation procures 1.2 crore water bottles every year as an add on service to the passengers. The KSRTC operates 450 premier services that include long-distance inter-State buses, and Fly Bus to Kempegowda International Airport. All bus passenger were given plastic water bottles and it is stopped now.”

Meanwhile, KSRTC’s selfie contest will be held in three categories (children, middle aged, and senior citizens). The winners will be awarded free travel in premier services on an identified route. The entry can be submitted through the KSRTC Facebook and Twitter page. The last date of submission is October 15.

According to KSRTC officials, the corporation is also sending 20,000 messages to passengers every day requesting them to bring their own water bottles. The message reads, “To avoid single-use plastic, KSRTC has discontinued distribution of water bottles in premium services from 3rd October 2019. Passengers are requested to co-operate and bring their own water bottles. ‘Say No to Single-Use Plastic – Save Earth’.”