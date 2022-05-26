scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Karnataka: Son denied MLC candidature, BSY says party will give him ‘big opportunity’

Yediyurappa had gambled on the prospect of the BJP nominating Vijayendra for the Legislative Council polls after assurances from a Union minister from Karnataka, according to sources close to him.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 26, 2022 2:45:17 am
A DAY after the BJP ignored his younger son B Y Vijayendra’s name while picking candidates for the June 3 Karnataka Legislative Council polls, veteran party leader and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he believed that his party would reward his son in due course of time.

“I am confident that Vijayendra will get a big opportunity in the future. The party will not forsake those who are capable and loyal. Our aim is to bring the BJP back to power in 2023 and we will do all that is necessary to achieve this,” Yediyurappa said.

“I am confident that the BJP will get a clear majority in the next elections under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

“There will be more opportunities for Vijayendra. He is now the [state] party vice-president. The party will create opportunities. It is a decision to be taken by PM Modi and party president Nadda. Soon there will be some larger responsibilities, I am confident,” he said.

