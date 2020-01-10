By next month, this Bengaluru railway station could be the first to introduce facial recognition

The Railways is also mulling marking digital attendance of its staff with the technology. (Representational Image) The Railways is also mulling marking digital attendance of its staff with the technology. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru’s Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) City Railway Station will soon get smart cameras that enable facial recognition in a bid to enhance security. The cameras will be linked to facial recognition software and will be placed at all entry and exit points.

According to officials of the South Western Railway (SWR), the new system is expected to prevent criminals and human traffickers from entering the station, among other uses.

“The system will help create a database of criminals and traffickers. This will make it impossible for them to enter any railway station, once the project is expanded across the country,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya told IndianExpress.com.

Vijaya added that the system would also help in tracing and rescuing missing children by cross-checking with their photographs in the system.

“No person will be required to stop for a facial scan as it might affect the flow of people, especially in the event of an arrival or departure of a train. Instead, all faces caught on the cameras will be acquired and matched by the system giving alerts to the admins,” she explained.

The project is expected to be completed in KSR Bengaluru Railway Station by next month.

SWR officials said the facial recognition system would also help in cracking down on people selling tickets in bulk. Such offenders would be verified with the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) database.

The Railways is also mulling marking digital attendance of its staff with the technology.

“The aim of the pilot project was to design a suitable technology for the Indian Railways which will create a digital perimeter and identify any criminal entering stations with the help of advanced artificial intelligence, without disrupting the traffic flow in and out of stations,” a SWR statement read.

Last year, from May to October, a pilot project was run in the Bengaluru Division. In September 2019, a proof of concept was done in the presence of senior railway officers by the SWR security team, according to officials.

