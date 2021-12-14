Bengaluru: Two businessmen hire robbers to break into jewellery shops, arrested

Two Bengaluru-based businessmen who allegedly hired men to rob jewellery shops and earn a quick buck to tide over losses have landed behind bars along with seven others who assisted them. The police also recovered 440 g of gold biscuits, 1 kg of silver and cash of Rs 1.5 lakh, totally worth Rs 24 lakh, from them.

According to the police, Maharashtra native Ganesh Pawar, who owns a jewellery shop in Nagaratpet, filed a complaint on October 6 stating that his shop had been burgled. The accused had broken into the shop using a gas cutter and made away with 750 grams of gold, Rs 7.5 lakh cash and one kg of silver ornaments.

To evade the police, they had removed the DVR of the CCTV camera in the shop. However, the car which they used to reach the spot was captured on another CCTV camera in the area, using which cops tracked them down.

The arrested have been identified as businessmen Devaram (33), Devarlal (44), and their accomplices Dheeraj (30), Dinesh (22), Sunil (30), Rajendra (22), Ashok Kumar (27), Govardhan (26) and Sriram (28). The police said two of the accused, Suguna and Ravindrapal, are still at large.

Investigation revealed that Devaram had a gold shop in Electronic City, while Devarlal was running a steel shop and they had suffered huge losses. To tide over the losses, the duo hatched a plan to hire robbers from their home state and rob shops in the city. Sunil, who runs a candle manufacturing unit, and Deeraj, who is also a businessman, supported them in the endeavour.

The police said Sunil knew habitual offenders Suguna and Ravindrapal and roped them in. A team from Rajasthan came to Bengaluru in September and travelled the city looking for jewellery shops with minimal security. Devaram and Sunil allegedly provided them accommodation.

They zeroed in on three jewellery shops, one each in Bommanahalli, Chandapura and Nagaratpet. The deal was to split the spoils among the robbers and those who had hired them, the police said.