Bengaluru businessman found dead at actor Krishi Thapanda’s house

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A Bengaluru-based businessman was found dead at the house of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Krishi Thapanda in the city’s R R Nagar area Wednesday night.
The police said Vaishak, 45, a resident of Girinagar who had a criminal history, had been staying at Thapanda’s apartment in R R Nagar for the past few days and was alone at the time of the incident.
Sources said Vaishak had been in contact with Thapanda, 37, shortly before his death. However, she was reportedly away in Nelamangala at the time and could not respond.
They added that after she received Vaishak’s distress messages, Thapanda alerted his family members, who rushed to the apartment.
“We are examining his recent communications and the circumstances leading up to his death,” a police officer said.
The police said they found him unresponsive when they reached the spot after being alerted.
Based on a complaint filed by Vaishak’s father, the R R Nagar police registered a case of unnatural death and began the investigation. The police said no suicide note was recovered from the house.
According to the police, Vaishak had earlier been arrested in an alleged extortion case involving businessman Aravind Reddy. Investigators claimed that a threatening letter demanding a large sum of money and an apology was sent to Reddy by courier.
Following a complaint, Vaishak was arrested and later released on bail.
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