Bengaluru businessman found dead at actor Krishi Thapanda’s house

Sources said the businessman had been in contact with Krishi Thapanda shortly before his death. (Krishi Thapanda/X/File Photo)

A Bengaluru-based businessman was found dead at the house of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Krishi Thapanda in the city’s R R Nagar area Wednesday night.

The police said Vaishak, 45, a resident of Girinagar who had a criminal history, had been staying at Thapanda’s apartment in R R Nagar for the past few days and was alone at the time of the incident.

Sources said Vaishak had been in contact with Thapanda, 37, shortly before his death. However, she was reportedly away in Nelamangala at the time and could not respond.

They added that after she received Vaishak’s distress messages, Thapanda alerted his family members, who rushed to the apartment.