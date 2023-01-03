scorecardresearch
Businessman suicide case: Congress leaders demand arrest of Karnataka BJP MLA

Pradeep S, 47, a resident of Ambalipura in Whitefield, reportedly shot himself with a licensed gun around 5.30 pm on January 1 while returning from Woodrose resort near Kaggalipura, where he had gone with his wife’s family.

Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali (File)
Two days after the death of a 47-year-old businessman in Bengaluru, following which Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali and five others were named in the FIR, Congress leaders Tuesday demanded the government to arrest Limbavali and provide justice to the victim’s family.

Pradeep also left behind three death notes where he named Limbavali and five others. In the notes, Pradeep claimed that in 2018, he had invested Rs 1.5 crore in Opus Club, which promised him a profit of Rs 3 lakh and a monthly return of Rs 1.5 lakh. But he did not receive anything. Thereafter, Limbavali allegedly intervened and an agreement was struck with the company to pay the investors. However, Pradeep further wrote that the BJP leader supported the five other investors but not him.

The police, who have booked a case, have named Limbavali as accused number 3.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala and other leaders met Pradeep’s family Tuesday.

Siddaramaiah said, “It is an unfortunate incident and Pradeep’s wife Namita said that she should get justice. Pradeep had invested Rs 1.5 crore into the financial deal and no profit money was given. The family wants the money back. Namita has not alleged anything on anyone but she wants justice.”

Demanding the arrest of Limbavali and the other accused, Siddaramaiah said action needs to be initiated according to the law and a criminal trial should follow. “The police should not protect anyone even if he is an MLA. The family members of the businessman alleged that the police took the mobile phone of the family members late at night. The police are trying to link different angles to the case which is not correct,” he said.

Surjewala said Pradeep was a victim of the “dubious corrupt practices” in the state and demanded that all perpetrators of this “murder” have to be arrested, “whether they are an MLA or a senior BJP leader or somebody else”, and asked the government to ensure every penny is returned to the businessman’s family.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 21:36 IST
