Businessman cheated of Rs 27 lakh, given Rs 1 crore in fake notes; three arrested in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have arrested three realtors for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 27 lakh by promising him a loan of Rs 13 crore and giving him fake currency notes of Rs 1 crore instead.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manna Sharuna, 35, R Vishnuraj alias Vishnu, 26, residents of Dinnur Main Road near RT Nagar, and Praveen Kumar, 40, of Manjunathanagar in Ramamurthynagar. The police also seized two cars, fake currency notes of Rs 1 crore, Rs 20 lakh in cash, a sword and 6 kg of solid metal that appears to be gold, officers said Sunday.

The arrests came after Parthasarathy N, a resident of Rajarajeshwarinagar, approached Jayanagar police on December 22 and filed a complaint. “Parthasarathy, who was in the construction business, had taken a loan of Rs 1.7 crore from a bank in 2017. Though he paid a few EMIs, he failed to continue repaying it as his business was hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” a police officer said.

In a bid to clear the loan, he tried to get another loan from a separate bank and discussed it with friends Ashalatha and Lakshman in June this year. They assured Parthasarathy that they can get him a Rs 4 crore loan from a cooperative bank, but sought 6 per cent commission and 2 per cent as stamp duty. According to the police, Parthasarathy gave them the cheques, but it was not cashed. Later, he was taken to Sharuna and Vishnu through a common contact by the name of Tushar. On December 20, Parthasarathy met Vishnu and Sharuna and sought a loan of Rs 1 crore, but the duo offered him Rs 13 crore.

The police said Parthasarathy gave them Rs 1 lakh as advance and the next day he went to collect the loan amount. Vishnu and Sharuna had promised to give Rs 5 lakh each to pay stamp duty for the loan. They showed him a bag and claimed it contained Rs 1 crore in cash and promised to transfer the remaining Rs 12 crore later in the day. Believing them, Parthasarathy transferred Rs 26 lakh to their bank account towards stamp duty. Parthasarathy took the bag containing Rs 1 crore but did not get the remaining money. Suspecting foul play, he opened the bag and found 10 bundles of currency, but only one Rs 500 note, placed on top, was original. The rest were fake notes, an officer explained.

The police soon arrested Sharuna, Vishnu and Praveen. Three more suspects, Ashalatha Rao, Lakshman Rao and Tushar, are absconding. Jayanagar police have registered a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 489A (counterfeiting currency notes or bank notes), 489B (using as genuine, forged, or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes), 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes), 489E (making or using documents resembling currency notes), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).