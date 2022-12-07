Businessman gets alcohol-addicted son killed by hitmen, held with six others: police

A man-missing complaint lodged for the only son of a businessman in Karnataka’s Hubballi district has resulted in police unearthing a murder in which a man had allegedly hired contract killers to kill his alcohol-addicted son.

The deceased is identified as Akhil Mahajansheth (26), son of realtor Bharath Mahajanshet (56), who was frustrated over the former’s habits of drinking too much and gambling at Goa’s casinos. According to the FIR registered at the Keshwapur police station, Bharath had allegedly paid the killers Rs 10 lakh, but police suspect he may have paid more.

Hubballi-Dharwad city police commissioner Labhu Ram said on Wednesday that Bharath and six other Hubballi residents—Mahadev Nalwad, Saleem, Salauddin Moulvi, Rehman Vijapur, Prabhayya Hiremath and Mohammed Hanif—were arrested in the case.

According to police sources, Akhil went missing on December 1 and a man-missing complaint was filed by his uncle on December 3. It was when police quizzed him that Bharath allegedly confessed to having hired hitmen to murder his son. “Initially, we did not believe Bharath but then he showed us a photo sent on WhatsApp by the contract killers,” said a police officer.

While some of the accused were arrested on December 4, three were arrested on Wednesday. The six accused were known to Akhil and he left home with them on December 1, unaware of his father’s plan, according to police.

The accused allegedly killed Akhil on the same day and buried his body in a sugarcane field near Kalghatgi, 29 km from Hubballi. They threw a huge amount of salt and camphor in the pit to avoid attracting stray dogs and wild animals. They also sent a photo to Bharath to confirm that Akhil had been killed, police added.

Police exhumed Akhil’s body and sent it for a postmortem on Wednesday.

A police officer said Bharath had three children and Akhil was his only son. “A well-settled businessman, Bharath was unhappy over his son’s alcohol addiction. Akhil was also addicted to gambling and would spend a lot of money in casinos in Goa. Bharath thought there was no way his son could be reformed. He hired contract killers to kill him. We have taken the accused to custody,” the officer said.