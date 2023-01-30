Buses will be seized if transport corporations fail to clear pending fine amount: Bengaluru traffic police

The Bengaluru traffic police in a letter have warned the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) that they will seize the vehicles of the transport corporation if the latter fails to clear pending fines amounting to Rs 1.30 crore.

According to the traffic police, BMTC buses were involved in 24,562 violations in the last three years. The outstanding pending fine amount is a staggering Rs 13,313,800.

Police sources said the majority of cases involve jumping signals, parking in the wrong places, and rash driving. Most of the penalties have been registered through the enforcement automation centre located at the Bengaluru traffic police headquarters.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, special commissioner of police (traffic) MA Saleem said: “We have sent notices to both the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) and the BMTC for traffic violations. These violations were noted in the past three years. We will be noting the details of all the vehicles, assessing the violation, and recovering the fine amount. Both the transport corporations must pay the fines. Otherwise, we will seize their vehicles.”

BMTC managing director Sathyavathi G confirmed that the transport corporation has received a letter from the traffic police and added that they have asked division controllers to look into the matter. “Once we get clarity on the fines, we will initiate appropriate actions,” she said.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also failed to pay traffic violation fines amounting to Rs 16,01,200. The total fine amount to be recovered from both the BMTC and the KSRTC is Rs, 1,48,52,500 (Rs 1.4 crore).

In 2022, the Bengaluru traffic police registered 1,04,65,124 traffic violations – 8,27,690 contact and 96,20,595 contactless cases. There was a 25 per cent increase in the total number of cases in comparison to 2018. In 2022, the total fine collected in Bengaluru was Rs 179,24,88,190, an increase of 27 per cent from 2021 and 120 per cent from 2018.