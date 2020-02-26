Bus fares hiked by 12% across Karnataka, except Bengaluru

The fare hike, which is in effect from February 26, is the first since 4 May 2014. (File) The fare hike, which is in effect from February 26, is the first since 4 May 2014. (File)

The Karnataka government Tuesday announced a 12% hike in bus fares for all state-run bus corporations except the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The latest fare revision, the first in a span of last six years, will be applicable to all bus services run by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC).

According to a statement released by KSRTC Chief Traffic Manager Tuesday, the steep increase in high-speed diesel rates in the international market is cited as the reason behind the fare revision. “The high-speed diesel oil price has increased by Rs 11.27 per litre since the last revision of bus fares. The financial burden on the Corporation due to fuel price hike will be Rs 260.83 crores per annum,” the statement read.

KSRTC officials added that an additional Rs 340.38 crore will be added to the operational cost in terms of the hike in dearness allowance to the employees making the overall increase in operational cost to Rs 601.21 crores.

Interestingly, one-third of the bus services are operated in rural areas of the state. To reduce the burden on rural passengers, the fares for ordinary bus services up to a distance of 15 kilometres have not been increased.

Also, the fares for the first 3 kilometres in ordinary buses have been reduced to Rs 5 (Rs 7 earlier) to aid rural passengers. While the fares for the first 6 kilometres have not been revised for Express services and the passes issued to students and differently-abled persons will remain unaffected, the officials added.

