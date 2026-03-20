Burqa-clad father, son rob Bengaluru computer store of former tenant, Rs 80 lakh haul recovered

(Left) CCTV grab of Manjunath M S, disguised as a woman in burqua, breaking into the computer store in HBR Layout. (Right bottom) Hemanth, Manjunath's son

The Bengaluru police have arrested a father and son for allegedly stealing computer components and cash from a shop in HBR Layout, Nagawara, recovering stolen items worth Rs 80 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused Manjunath M S, 45, a water supplier, and his son Hemanth, 21, a laptop service worker, were arrested on March 15 after CCTV footage showed the father, disguised in a burqa, breaking open the lock and entering the shop of a resident of T Channaiah Layout, Nagawara, to carry out the theft.

The complainant stated that after closing his computer shop in the 4th block of HBR Layout around midnight on March 13, he returned the next morning around 11 am to find the shop door open. The lock of the storage area was found broken, and laptop RAMs, SSD hard disks worth Rs 80 lakh, along with Rs 2.40 lakh in cash, were missing.