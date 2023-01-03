‘Burn my body, don’t build any memorial’: Lingayat seer Siddeshwara Swami’s dying wishes

“Burn my body and post death rituals are unnecessary. Please do not build any memorial,” was the death will written by Karnataka’s Jnanayogashrama head Siddeshwara Swami in 2014.

Prominent Lingayat Seer Siddeshwara Swami died at the age of 81 following age-related complications Monday night. He was among the best-known seers from North Karnataka known for his spiritual discourses.

In his death will, he had also written, “I have lived for several decades in this beautiful world. I have learnt and experienced and before my life ends, I want to express my gratitude.”

Siddeshwara Swami, a philosopher and scholar, was known for his simplicity and stayed away from the media glare. Born on September 5, 1940 to Ogappa Gowda Biradar and Sangavva, Siddeshwara Swami’s real name was Siddagonda Ogappa Biradar. His parents were agriculturists.

Fondly called ‘Siddu’ during his childhood, during schooling, he was drawn towards spiritualism. After completing primary school education at Bijjaragi, at the age of 14, he came in contact with Mallikarjuna who became his guru. He also completed his education while staying at his ashram. He completed post graduation in philosophy from Shivaji University, Kolhapur, in Maharashtra.

Through Jnanayogashrama’s core values — Karma Yoga (work), Bhakti Yoga (devotion), Dhyana Yoga (meditation) and Jnana Yoga (knowledge) — Siddeshwara Swami held thousands of discourses across the country for over 50 years. He is known for his uncanny ability to present the most complex philosophical matters in the simplest of language that can be understood by all.

Referred to as “second Swami Vivekananda” in Vijayapura district and other parts of the state, Siddeshwara Swami’s interpretations of the philosophies of Socrates, Confucius, Buddha, Basavanna, Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads and many others attracted a huge following, often breaking religious barricades. Many Muslims of the region continue to be devotees of Siddeshwara Swami and visit the Jnanayogashrama.

His simplicity and detachment with materialistic possessions earned him the name. The cotton white shirts and pants he wore did not even have pockets. On several occasions, he refused to receive awards and grants of the government to the mutt as well.

In 2018, the Union government announced Padmasri award to Siddeshwara Swami for his contribution to society. However, he refused to receive the award and said that as a sanyasi, he has no interest in such awards. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swami said, “I want to convey my unwillingness to accept the great award. Being a sanyasi, I am little interested in awards. I hope, you appreciate my decision of not accepting the high valued Padmasri award.”

Karnataka University, located in Dharwad, had also announced honorary doctorate which too he had refused. The Karnataka government released a grant of Rs 25 lakh for the development of the ashram but Swami returned the money stating the mutt was not in need of it.

After his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti.”