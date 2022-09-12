Burglars flee with gold, diamonds from flood victims’ homes in Bengaluru’s Rainbow Drive Layout

Even as residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Bengaluru are still recovering from the floods that threw their lives out of gear over the past two weeks, at least three residents have filed police complaints regarding theft of valuables from their houses over the weekend, the police said.

Located off Sarjapur Road in the city, nearly 20-25 houses in Rainbow Drive Layout were recently flooded following heavy rain in the region, forcing many residents to take shelter at hotels and at relatives’ places. Taking advantage of the situation, burglars decamped with valuables from three of the villas, the police said. The incident came to light only on Saturday morning when the villa owners returned to check the water level inside the houses.

According to Bellandur police, businessman Dharmateja G and software engineers Manjunath N and Uday Bhaskar B approached them with complaints in this regard. Following the flood, Dharmateja and his family had shifted to a relative’s house and when they returned around 8 am on Saturday, he found that the main door was broken and gold and diamond jewellery was missing from the house. He had last been in the house on Friday evening to clean it and suspect the burglars may have arrive that night, officers said.

Jewellery including a gold chain, two gold necklaces, one pair of diamond earrings and many other valuables were missing from Manjunath’s residence, the police added. Uday Bhaskar, who took shelter at his relative’s house, cleaned his villa on Friday and on Saturday he discovered that the balcony door was broken and gold and diamond valuables were missing from the house, they said.

Bellandur police have registered three cases under IPC section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment). The police suspect that all three thefts may have taken place on Friday night and that more than one person was involved. CCTV footage from the area is being checked and the police have formed a special team to nab the thieves.