Burglars decamp with gold worth Rs 3.18 crore from Bengaluru bank

A gang managed to decamp with gold and cash worth over Rs 3 crore from a bank on the outskirts of Bengaluru early Saturday.

The incident took place in the Karnataka Grameena Bank branch in Hosahalli near Doddaballapur under Bengaluru rural district. According to a complaint filed by branch manager Thanu Chowbay, the bank employees finished their work as usual on Friday at 5.30 pm and as the following day was the fourth Saturday, they were supposed to return to work only on Monday.

However, around 9.45 am Saturday, Thanu received a call wherein she was informed that the main door of the bank was broken. She along with another person rushed to the bank to find that the thieves had gained entry by breaking the rolling shutter.

Upon checking, it was found that 349 pockets containing 5kg gold worth Rs 3.18 crore along with Rs 14.86 lakh cash were stolen. They immediately approached the Hosahalli police, which registered a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The probe revealed that the burglars destroyed CCTV cameras and the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) before entering the bank. A police officer said that special teams have been formed to crack the case and they were also checking vehicles and mobile phones that operated in and around the area during the time of the heist.

An investigating officer said they were not ruling out an insider job as it seemed from the crime scene that the burglars knew how to gain entry into the building. “They have used gas cutters to break the rolling shutter and also the strong room where the gold was kept,” he said.

“Karnataka Grameena Bank has been operating in the same building since 2007 and there was no security guard deployed. The thieves were aware of it and knew the exact locations of CCTV cameras and the DVR,” the police officer added.