‘Like the Covid years, but with bunkers’: Indian expats in Israel and Kuwait on life under siege

Amid a flurry of military action, including attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes, Kuwait "mistakenly shot down" three American F-15E Strike Eagles during a combat mission. (Screenshot)

By 5.30 pm on Tuesday, residents of Tel Aviv in Israel had already received 12 bomb alerts on their phones since midnight. For a 34-year-old who moved to Israel from the coastal Dakshina Kannada district six years ago, the situation was reminiscent of the pandemic years, when movement was heavily restricted.

“This is almost like the Covid years, except that we have to run to bunkers whenever we get a bomb alert,” the man who works as a caretaker at an old age home said, requesting anonymity.

Israel has a strict policy against shooting and transmitting videos of explosions and other events related to the escalating war against Iran, he said, noting that notifications are issued to all phone users by the government.