Bengaluru: 8 buildings demolished at Banaswadi lake as part of anti-encroachment drive

Eight commercial buildings were demolished on Friday as part of the anti-encroachment drive at Bengaluru’s Banaswadi lake with revenue department officials saying that the structures were built on the lake bed. The drive that started on Thursday will continue till Saturday, officials added.

A revenue department official said that they had issued notices to the encroachers in 2015. “Notices were issued to private parties as well as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). However, it was found recently that some of the encroachers have reclaimed the land from where they were evicted,” said Ajith Kumar Rai, Tehsildar, Bangalore East Taluk. “Even tomorrow the demolition will continue. The properties have been marked, he said, adding that the eviction drive was carried out on properties that fall under Survey No. 211.

However, a few residents claimed that though their properties fell under survey numbers 247 and 248, they were being marked for demolition. “The entire eviction drive was carried out from Survey No. 211. When the residents showed court orders claiming their properties were built on Survey Nos. 247 and 248, we did not touch them. We will await instructions from the court,” Rai said.

A resident from Banaswadi, requesting anonymity, said, “While the police and BBMP staff reached the venue to demolish the encroached structures, the tehsildar was himself absent. This gives an impression that he was waiting for the encroachers to get a stay order from the court.”

On October 19, Sarvagna Nagar constituency MLA K J George chaired a meeting with the revenue department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to discuss the eviction of encroachers from Banaswadi lake. According to the BBMP, several private residences, temples and a petrol bunk have been built on the lake bed.