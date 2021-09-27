Watch: Three-storey building collapses in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden, no casualties

A three-storey building that housed metro construction workers collapsed in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden on Monday. No casualties and injuries have been reported so far.

The building was reportedly tilting for the last three years.

WATCH: Around 50 people had a narrow escape as the residential building they were in collapsed in Wilson Garden in #Bengaluru. The collapse of the three- storeyed building was caught on camera. (1/2) @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/DwTPSzC2Xi — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 27, 2021

The Fire Department officials rushed to the spot after the residents called them and evacuated the building moments before the collapse. The collapse was caught on the camera.

An investigation is underway.