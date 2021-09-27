scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Watch: Three-storey building collapses in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden, no casualties

The Fire Department officials rushed to the spot after the residents called them and evacuated the building moments before the collapse.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: September 27, 2021 2:11:22 pm
The collapse was caught on the camera. 

A three-storey building that housed metro construction workers collapsed in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden on Monday. No casualties and injuries have been reported so far.

The building was reportedly tilting for the last three years.

The Fire Department officials rushed to the spot after the residents called them and evacuated the building moments before the collapse. The collapse was caught on the camera.

An investigation is underway.

