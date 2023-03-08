scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
On International Women’s Day, BMTC offers free bus services to women

The Corporation is offering free travel facilities to all women passengers on all its bus services, including AC Vajra and Vayuvajra, Wednesday.

BMTC has a fleet size of 6600 buses operating 5567 schedules, covering 10.84 lakh km (File)
In order to provide safe travel services to women and to encourage public transport, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is offering free travel facilities to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In its press release on Tuesday, the Corporation said by providing free travel to women in the city it aims to create a safe and secure public transport facility for them. It also aims to encourage the use of public transport among women which eventually would also help decongest traffic and reduce air pollution.

Currently, BMTC has a fleet size of 6600 buses operating 5567 schedules, covering 10.84 lakh km and carrying an average of 29.0 lakh passengers every day.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 10:33 IST
