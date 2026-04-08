BTech student from Jharkhand dies after ‘fall from hostel’ in Bengaluru; father suspects foul play

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A day after a 21-year-old BTech student died after allegedly falling from a hostel building in Bengaluru, the police said on Wednesday that they have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death after his father said he suspected foul play.
The police identified the deceased as Laksh Mishra, a second-year BTech student from Ranchi, Jharkhand, studying at a private college in Yelahanka, and said they have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) following his death.
Laksh allegedly died around 3 am Tuesday after falling from the ninth floor of a hostel building. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, the police said.
However, Laksh’s father, Anjani Kumar Mishra, arrived in Bengaluru and submitted a written complaint to the Yelahanka New Town police station, raising serious concerns about the nature of his son’s death.
He questioned how Laksh’s body remained largely intact despite the height of the fall, and noted that the gap between the window grills appeared too narrow for someone to pass through.
In his complaint to the police, he also highlighted that the amount of blood at the scene seemed unusually minimal for a fall from such a height and pointed out discrepancies in the timeline: while the incident reportedly occurred around 3.15 am, the family was informed only around 4 am.
“There was no reason for my son to take such an extreme step. I suspect foul play. The college management is hiding something,” Anjani Kumar Mishra stated in his complaint.
The Yelahanka New Town police said they are investigating all aspects of the case. Officers are collecting statements from hostel staff and other witnesses, reviewing CCTV footage from the building, and examining evidence to determine whether the fall was accidental or involved criminal intent.
Further investigation is underway.
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