BTech student from Jharkhand dies after ‘fall from hostel’ in Bengaluru; father suspects foul play

The Bengaluru police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) following Laksh Mishra's death and are looking into his father's allegations of foul play. (Image generated using AI)

A day after a 21-year-old BTech student died after allegedly falling from a hostel building in Bengaluru, the police said on Wednesday that they have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances leading to his death after his father said he suspected foul play.

The police identified the deceased as Laksh Mishra, a second-year BTech student from Ranchi, Jharkhand, studying at a private college in Yelahanka, and said they have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) following his death.

Laksh allegedly died around 3 am Tuesday after falling from the ninth floor of a hostel building. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, the police said.