Bengaluru civic agency identifies 100 acres for waste plant, earns Rs 1.80 crore from plastic credits

With growing concern over finding a place to dispose of Bengaluru city’s garbage, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karee Gowda Monday announced that over 100 acres of land has been identified for a major solid waste management project.
Key sites include the Terra Farm area in Gundalahalli village, Doddaballapur taluk, and government land in Gollahalli, Bengaluru South. Land acquisition will proceed at a compensation rate of Rs 1.57 crore per acre, following government approval.
Addressing the media, Gowda said that there has been a significant rise in the collection of low-value plastic for refuse-derived fuel (RDF) in Bengaluru city. From October 9, last year, to February 26 this year, BSWML collected 19,470 tonnes of RDF through waste segregation. The city currently generates around 6,000 tonnes of solid waste daily, of which approximately 520 tonnes is low-value plastic. BSWML aims to scale this up to 1,000 tonnes per day.
According to Kareegowda, the collected RDF is being sent to cement plants for co-processing. Between December 15 last year and February 26, a total of 18,625 tonnes of RDF was transported to the Dalmia Cements plant under a tender agreement, diverting significant plastic waste from landfills. Through this process, cement companies issue Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) credits to BSWML.
During the same period, BSWML sold 3,600 EPR credits to producers, importers, and brand owners (PIBOs) under the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2024, generating revenue of Rs 1.80 crore. Gowda noted that these transactions are strengthening the organisation financially while supporting long-term sustainable waste management in the city.
