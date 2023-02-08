14 BSNL properties in Karnataka up for sale or lease: MoS replies to BJP MP’s query

The central government’s Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a Public Sector Unit, has identified 14 unutilised or underutilised immovable properties in Karnataka which can be monetised, minister of state for telecom and communication Devusinh Chauhan Wednesday said in a reply to a question raised by BJP’s Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

The response read, “The Government intends to monetize such properties by leasing of vacant space in buildings or outright sale of land parcels as deemed appropriate in the best interest of BSNL. As per Government’s policy, BSNL is empowered to lease out lands and/or buildings to Central Government ministries/departments, CPSUs, statutory authorities, Government of India controlled Trusts and Societies etc. for a period of up to 30 years and to other entities for a period of up to 10 years.”

The ministry also said that only two properties — BSNL Store depot-II, Magadi Main Road, Bengaluru and BSNL Telecom Store Yard, Kadri Hills, Mangaluru — have been put up for sale through Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC).

The identified properties that the ministry intends to monetise are in Bengaluru, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi and Dakshina Kannada.

Also Read | Slow govt spending to hit connectivity in rural areas

The ministry said BSNL has also been empowered to sell properties having value up to Rs 10 crore. The properties of BSNL with value more than Rs 10 crore and up to Rs 100 crore will be monetised with the approval of the Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted for the revival of BSNL. Properties of BSNL valued above Rs 100 crore will be monetised through the National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) under Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

In December last year, during the winter session, minister of state, telecom, Chauhan, informed the house that the BSNL has reported a net loss of Rs 57,671 crore since its inception.