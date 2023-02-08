scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

14 BSNL properties in Karnataka up for sale or lease: MoS replies to BJP MP’s query

The ministry also said that only two properties — BSNL Store depot-II, Magadi Main Road, Bengaluru and BSNL Telecom Store Yard, Kadri Hills, Mangaluru — have been put up for sale through Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited.

BSNLThe ministry said BSNL has also been empowered to sell properties having value up to Rs 10 crore. (File)
Listen to this article
14 BSNL properties in Karnataka up for sale or lease: MoS replies to BJP MP’s query
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The central government’s Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a Public Sector Unit, has identified 14 unutilised or underutilised immovable properties in Karnataka which can be monetised, minister of state for telecom and communication Devusinh Chauhan Wednesday said in a reply to a question raised by BJP’s Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

The response read, “The Government intends to monetize such properties by leasing of vacant space in buildings or outright sale of land parcels as deemed appropriate in the best interest of BSNL. As per Government’s policy, BSNL is empowered to lease out lands and/or buildings to Central Government ministries/departments, CPSUs, statutory authorities, Government of India controlled Trusts and Societies etc. for a period of up to 30 years and to other entities for a period of up to 10 years.”

Explained Economics |Centre becomes largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea: how, why now?

The ministry also said that only two properties — BSNL Store depot-II, Magadi Main Road, Bengaluru and BSNL Telecom Store Yard, Kadri Hills, Mangaluru — have been put up for sale through Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC).

The identified properties that the ministry intends to monetise are in Bengaluru, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi and Dakshina Kannada.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Also Read |Slow govt spending to hit connectivity in rural areas

The ministry said BSNL has also been empowered to sell properties having value up to Rs 10 crore. The properties of BSNL with value more than Rs 10 crore and up to Rs 100 crore will be monetised with the approval of the Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted for the revival of BSNL. Properties of BSNL valued above Rs 100 crore will be monetised through the National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) under Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

More from Bangalore

In December last year, during the winter session, minister of state, telecom, Chauhan, informed the house that the BSNL has reported a net loss of Rs 57,671 crore since its inception.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 19:37 IST
Next Story

UK Supreme Court upholds legality of the Northern Ireland Protocol: What is the protocol

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close