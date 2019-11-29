Two FIRs against Karnataka CM for asking people to vote on caste lines

The FIRs have been registered against Yediyurappa at the Gokak and Kagwad Town Police Stations after a complaint was filed by the JD(S). The FIRs have been registered against Yediyurappa at the Gokak and Kagwad Town Police Stations after a complaint was filed by the JD(S).

The Election Commission Thursday said that two FIRs have been registered against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over his speeches where he allegedly appealed to people to vote on caste lines in the upcoming bypolls.

On November 23, during his campaign in Gokak and Kagwad, Yediyurappa had appealed to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community to vote for BJP and not for any other party, a press release issued by EC said.

“Alleged speech made by BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka on caste lines in Gokak and Shiruppi village in Kagwad assembly constituencies on November 23 have been inquired into,” Additional Chief Electoral Officer (expenditure monitoring) Priyanka Mary Francis said in a statement.

The FIRs have been registered against Yediyurappa at the Gokak and Kagwad Town Police Stations after a complaint was filed by the JD(S).

The poll watchdog also said that it took action against six check post officials and suspended two of them for not checking the vehicle of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Hanakere check post on November 20. An FIR has been registered in Maddur police station against the driver of a car trailing the Minister’s for not cooperating with officials during the check.

Meanwhile, four officials present at the Varaha check-post, Hirekerur have also been suspended for not checking the vehicle of Yediyurappa’s son and Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra on November 25.

