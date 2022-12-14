Nine illegal resorts within Karnataka’s BRT Tiger Reserve: national authority

Officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority have found that nine homestays, hotels and resorts are functioning within the BRT Tiger Reserve in Karnataka in violation of the Environmental Protection Act 1986, and recommended legal action against them.

In a detailed report, a copy of which is with indianexpress.com, the authority has recommended that the field director of the reserve, Deep J Contractor, convene a meeting of the monitoring committee and “review the matter case-wise with regard to violations being committed with respect to each homestay/resorts/hotel”, adding that the departments of revenue, forest, environment, tourism and urban development as well as the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board should take action.

These resorts have neither obtained the tourism department’s permission nor sought no-objection certificates from the pollution control board, according to the report.

The development comes after a complaint was filed with the authority by wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni in September. In October, deputy inspector-general Rajendra G Garawad directed the authority’s regional office in Bengaluru to submit a report. In November, assistant inspector-general of forests Harini Venugopal, accompanied by state forest officials, visited the site where the resorts are functioning.

The report stated that all “these home stays/hotels/resorts fall in the BRT hills revenue enclosure and form part of the notified eco-sensitive zone of the BRT hills Wildlife Sanctuary”.

“Since the area where these constructions have come up is an extremely important elephant habitat and is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, the monitoring committee shall review the matter with respect to several directions for the protection and conservation of elephants and its habitats,” the report said.

“When human-wildlife conflict mitigation has become a big challenge, the government should take the recommendations seriously and take immediate action against the violations to safeguard the BRT Tiger Reserve, which is also an important elephant habitat,” said Kulkarni.

Advertisement

Section 33 (a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 states that “no construction of commercial tourist lodges, hotels, zoos and safari parks shall be undertaken inside a sanctuary except with the prior approval of the National Board [for Wildlife]”.

In his complaint to the authority, Kulkarni said, “Commercial tourism construction projects cannot be started within the limits of a sanctuary without the prior approval of the National Board for Wildlife and the Supreme Court. In other words, any such activities carried out without the prior approval of the Supreme Court would amount to contempt [of court]…”