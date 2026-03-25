Brother and nephew attack Bengaluru woman with knife and iron rod, abduct her granddaughter

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A 59-year-old woman was brutally assaulted at her home in Ambedkar Nagar near Adugodi in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning in an incident stemming from a domestic dispute, the police said.
The victim, identified as Maheshwari, was allegedly attacked by her younger brother Manigandan, his son Kiran, and their associates.
Police investigations revealed that Maheshwari’s granddaughter, who is married to Kiran, had left her husband’s house amid marital issues and was staying with her.
A police officer said, “The dispute escalated after Maheshwari reportedly reprimanded Manigandan over the issues involving his son and granddaughter. Angered by this, Manigandan, Kiran, and a group of his friends forcibly entered her house and tried to take the granddaughter back.”
When Maheshwari resisted, the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife and an iron rod. They later fled the scene, taking the granddaughter with them.
The injured woman was rushed to St John’s Hospital, where doctors have confirmed she is out of danger.
The Adugodi police have registered a case of attempted murder and domestic violence against Manikandan, Kiran, and two of their associates and formed a team to trace and arrest the accused.
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