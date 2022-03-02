Bringing mortal remains of Naveen is top priority, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that bringing home the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the student killed in Ukraine, was top priority for his government.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai also said that the Indian embassy in Ukraine and the external affairs minister had to ascertain the veracity of a few photographs–sent by Naveen’s friends—that showed a body with clothes resembling what the medical student from Haveri was wearing when he was killed by Russian shelling.

The chief minister also said efforts were underway to get more information about a friend of Naveen’s said to have been injured in the attack. “There are conflicting reports about him. We are trying to get exact details,” Bommai said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that an ex gratia payment would be given to Naveen’s family.

“The government of India is making relentless efforts to evacuate the Indians stranded in Ukraine. Twenty-six aircraft will be sent to bring home Indians in the next two-three days. We are trying to get as many Kannadigas as possible among them,” Bommai said.

The task is proving tough as the war is still raging. The Indian government is coordinating with the Ukraine government to make arrangements for the passage of Indians in groups to safe zones and railway stations through the western region of Ukraine, he said.